Labuan customs has seized contraband worth RM2.7 mln this year

LABUAN: The Labuan Royal Malaysian Customs Department has foiled at least 35 smuggling attempts with the seizure of goods worth RM2.78 million so far this year.

The seized goods comprised cigarettes, alcoholic drinks and vehicles.

The department’s assistant director-general (Sabah Zone) Mohd Nasir Deraman said cigarettes topped the list with a trade value of RM679,186 including unpaid tax, followed by alcoholic drinks at RM526,163 and vehicles at RM304,925.

He said all the cases are still being investigated under Section 135 (1) (e) of the Customs Act 1967.

“We will continue to step up operations to combat smuggling activities from this duty-free island to mainland Sabah or Sarawak,” he said at a press conference here today.

Nasir said the latest smuggling case happened on June 3 when marine police on routine patrol at Tanjung Aru beach found several individuals loading goods into a suspicious-looking boat.

“On checking, they found 178 cartons of alcoholic drinks were placed inside and outside of the boat.

“The contraband, worth RM96,064 with tax value of RM20,911, was about to be smuggled out of Labuan to mainland Sabah,” he said.

Nasir said three individuals had been arrested but had yet to be charged.

He said the boat, a vehicle and the contraband had been seized for further investigation under Section 135 (1) (e) of the Customs Act 1967.

Nasir said Labuan customs seized 71 grammes of cannabis worth of RM1,420 at the Pos Laju Labuan on April 12.-Bernama