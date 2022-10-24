Labuan Development Blueprint offers various economic developments: PM

LABUAN: The Labuan Development Blueprint 2030 is capable of bringing economic development to the tax-free island, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the development plan launched in 2018 was drafted covering various physical developments and economic sectors to drive the economic development in Labuan.

“The Labuan Development Blueprint 2030 has been formulated to fulfil the needs of the existing economic sectors and those that will be created.

“If all (development projects) are implemented, Labuan does not need to depend on the oil and gas (O&G) sector,” he said in his address at the ‘Majlis Amanat Jelajah Keluarga Malaysia’ held at the Ujana Financial Complex’s convention hall yesterday.

He said five thrusts drafted in the development plan included, among others, focusing on the business and financial sectors in Labuan in line with the income contribution (through tax collection) from these sectors to the country.

“The development plan also emphasises the O&G sector, besides the tourism sector which can propel Labuan’s economy to a commendable level.

“The education sector is also among the sectors that are given attention to empower the human capital development in the duty-free island,” he said.

Ismail Sabri also touched on the continuous water supply issue and said a total of eight restoration projects involving pipe replacement and upgrading of water treatment plants are implemented this year.

“The government is aware of the difficulties faced by the people in Labuan and it will certainly do something for the welfare of the people,” he added.

The proposal to develop MRSM College in Labuan was approved a long time ago and it should be able to be implemented considering the land is already available, he said. - Bernama