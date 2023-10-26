Labuan enhances safety operation skills on oil spills, hazardous, noxious substances

LABUAN: The Labuan Maritime Department has taken significant steps to bolster its safety operation skills in handling oil spills, hazardous materials, and noxious substances.

Its director Alimuddin Amirudin said the move was aimed at strengthening Labuan’s preparedness and response capabilities in the face of potential environmental emergencies.

He said Labuan plays a pivotal role in the region’s maritime activities, including oil and gas transportation.

“With the increased presence of oil tankers and other vessels in its waters, the need to enhance safety measures has become paramount,” he told Bernama today.

Alimnuddin said by equipping the local workforce with these essential skills, Labuan aims to minimise the environmental impact of potential incidents and enhance the overall safety standards in the region.

“Labuan’s commitment to environmental stewardship is reflected in its proactive approach to disaster management,” he said.

The oil spills, hazardous and noxious substance training is organised by Labuan Marine Department from Oct 25-26 at around Pulau Papan waters.

The department’s deputy director Ahmad Zawawi Saharuddin said the training, in collaboration with 14 government agencies and eight industry partners, has embarked on a series of initiatives to upgrade its skills and capabilities in dealing with oil spills, hazardous materials, and noxious substances.

He said the training programs encompass a wide array of topics, including spill containment strategies, proper handling of hazardous substances, risk assessment protocols, and the utilization of advanced technologies for effective clean-up operations.

Ahmad Zawawi said this initiative not only protects the marine ecosystem but also ensures the safety and livelihoods of the local communities that depend on the region’s natural resources. -Bernama