LABUAN: Two downtown entertainment outlets here were raided yesterday on suspicion of stealing electricity.

The operators of the premises allegedly tampered with their electric meters resulting in inaccurate meter reading.

The raid led by Energy Commission deputy director (Development and Enforcement Coordination) Ir. Shafei Mohamed was jointly conducted with Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB).

The cases are being investigated under Section 37(1) and 37(3) of the Power Supply Act 1990, which provides for a fine of up to RM1 million or five years imprisonment, or both, upon conviction.

Shafei reminded the public to avoid tampering with the electric meter, doing illegal adjustments or bypassing the meter.

“This illegal practice is not only against the law but poses a risk to consumers,“ he told a press conference at the SESB building here today.

Shafei also disclosed that 1,389 premises in all major towns in Sabah and Labuan were inspected this year.

Of the number, 369 cases of electricity theft were recorded, incurring losses amounting to RM2,560,992.23 for the power provider.

The Energy Commission recorded a loss of nearly RM1.3 million in Labuan and RM6.4 million in Sabah from electricity theft, from 2017 to Sept 12, 2019. — Bernama