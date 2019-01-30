Labuan fire leaves family of 14 homeless

LABUAN: A fire destroyed a semi-concrete double-storey house in Kampung Batu Manikar today, leaving a family of 14 homeless.

No one was injured.

The Labuan Fire & Rescue Department said it rushed firefighters to the house at Simpang 29, Kampung Batu Manikar, after being alerted at 10.22 am, and they fought the blaze for more than an hour.

The cause of the fire and damage have yet to be ascertained.

Village head Ismail Samad told Bernama the family members were now staying with a relative in the village.

He provided a cash donation to the victims. — Bernama