Labuan fishermen rescued from leaking boat

LABUAN: Three local fishermen have been rescued after their boat sprang a leak in the waters off Tanjung Kubong here on Friday.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Labuan director Captain Nudin Jusoh said the fishermen got into difficulties after their boat began taking in water at about 6 pm.

“After receiving a distress call at 6.35 pm, we immediately assigned a patrol boat which was on routine duty and two other assets from MMEA for the search and rescue (SAR) operation,” he said today.

The victims were identified as Mohd Azizan Ali, 31; Mazlan Ali, 23; and Julgarib Saruman 34.

He said other fishermen on three boats were trying to help the victims when the MMEA team reached the scene at 7.46 pm.

“We are quite sure the boat was in real danger of sinking due to the bad weather. We managed to bring all of them back to our jetty at 8.10 pm,” he said. - Bernama