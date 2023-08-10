Labuan futsal tournament marred by brawl, 18 arrested

LABUAN: A futsal tournament turned chaotic as players and supporters from two competing teams engaged in a brawl outside a futsal court in Jalan Tanjung Purun here yesterday (Oct 7).

The fight, which had gone viral on social media resulted in injuries and the subsequent arrest of 18 individuals, aged between 17 and 32.

The incident unfolded at 1pm, when tensions between the rival teams were believed to have escalated, culminating in a physical confrontation allegedly involving punching, kicking, and the hurling of objects causing one player to sustain head injuries.

Labuan Deputy Police Chief Robin@Ridzuan Ismail has confirmed that law enforcement has taken swift action.

“We have seen the 22-second video showing the fight, and individuals involved in the fight were apprehended on the same day...these individuals were taken into custody and are now facing a three-day remand order to facilitate further investigations,” he said to Bernama today.

Police urged those who witnessed the incident to come forward and assist in the investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 147 of the Penal Code for rioting which carries an imprisonment for up to two years or a fine or both upon conviction. - Bernama