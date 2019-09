LABUAN: Four popular eateries were ordered by the Health Department here to close temporarily Sunday night for failing to maintain the cleanliness and hygiene of their kitchens.

Health director Dr Ismuni Bohari said the closure orders were issued during a four-hour spot check on restaurants and hotels here.

“We visited and checked out the eateries ... huge disappointment. The cleanliness was below average,“ he told Bernama.

He said checks would be conducted regularly to ensure that all eateries complied with the Food Act 1983.

Meanwhile, the suspended outlets may reopen in 14 days after a clean-up.

Dr Ismuni said outskirt eateries would also be inspected periodically.

One consumer Mohd Rithuan Ishak, an oil and gas safety operation manager, suggested that any restaurant that had been declared dirty and unhygienic should not be allowed to continue operating, even if it had been in business for a long time.

“Restaurant operators owe it to the public to provide hygienic food and premises after raking in huge profits for so long,“ he said. — Bernama