Labuan International Ferry Terminal working with coast guards on passenger safety

LABUAN: LDA Holdings Sdn Bhd, the management company for Labuan International Ferry Terminal, is working closely with the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) and Marine Department in ensuring full compliance with maritime laws.

LDA Holdings executive chairman Noor Halim Zaini said a briefing for coast guards from Sabah and Labuan MMEA and Marine Department officials was held during their visit to the company recently.

“We will give our full commitment to the coast guards in ensuring passengers using the sea transport of passenger boats via our terminal fully comply with the maritime laws.

“The maritime laws of standard operating procedures (SOPs) on operating sea transport as well as passenger safety must not be compromised as it involves human lives,” he told Bernama today.

Noor Halim said more than 20 passenger boats operate from the Labuan International Ferry Terminal to Sipitang and Menumbok, Sabah; and Limbang, Sarawak.

“Constant checks by coastguards at the ferry terminal are needed to ensure full compliance among the passenger boat operators and passengers.

“We want to ensure there are no illegal disembarkments of passengers at the illegal jetty,” he said.

Noor Halim said the Labuan International Ferry Terminal recorded more than 100,000 passengers yearly.

“We must be thankful to the passenger boat operators for their full commitment in ensuring the safety of passengers from Labuan to their destinations, as we have recorded zero accidents the past years,” he said.

He said LDA Holdings would continue to improve services in the terminal by providing better facilities. - Bernama