Labuan islanders steam over constant water cuts

LABUAN: Thousands of consumers on this duty free island are likely to continue experiencing a water supply disruption for more days yet.

On Sunday (Oct 23), the Labuan Water Supply Division (BBAL) issued a notice informing consumers about a faulty pump motor at a water distribution tank at Pulau Enoe and that repair works have not been successful.

It said the water supply disruption would affect 24 villages, including Labuan town.

Taman Perumahan Mutiara walk-up flat residents were seen in a long queue to get water from tanks beside the road.

Those staying on the top floor struggled to carry up buckets of water.

BBAL chief, Trinil Indah Puspita, in a recent update sent via the Labuan community WhatsApp group said that the 13-year-old motor is still undergoing repairs and that spare parts have to be imported.

BBAL said that they have been filling static water tanks at all residential areas and villages since yesterday (Oct 24).

But the public is fuming as they take to social media to voice their frustration over unscheduled water disruptions.

Many expected the water supply to resume early this morning but were disappointed to find the taps still dry.

Alfred Sibil said there seemed no end to the water disruptions.

“This water issue happens almost every week. Why can’t there be a permanent solution?

“Labuan is a federal territory, and an international business and financial centre, but the same thing happens every month. Please think of an effective way to solve this problem once and for all,“ he said.

“Frankly, I’m tired of writing about the water issues. Water woes have been plaguing thousands of consumer in this island for more than a decade,“ added local journalist, Jainudin Djimin. - Bernama