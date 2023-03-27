Labuan KPDN seizes 44,000 litres of subsidised diesel

LABUAN: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Labuan branch today seized 44,000 litres of subsidised diesel, kept in modified storage tanks in two vehicles.

Its director Junaidah Arbain, said as a result of the raid at 12 noon at an undisclosed location, the KPDN enforcement team also seized two containers where the diesel was stored, along with tools suspected of being used for the activities of diverting controlled goods, with a total value of RM94,600.

She added that a 31-year-old local man, believed the owner of the storage room, was arrested to assist in the investigation under the Supply Control Act 1961 after he failed to produce any valid authorisation document or licence to store controlled items at the location.

“The case was being investigated under Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961, for possessing controlled goods with the intention of committing an offence, and read together with Regulation 3(1) of the Supply Control Regulations 1974, for carrying out controlled goods transactions without a licence,” she said in a statement.

She also said that an investigation will also be conducted under Section 20(1) of the same law, for removing controlled goods from licensed premises, she said.

According to the Control of Supplies Act, an individual can be fined not more than RM1 million, while for subsequent offences, not more than RM3 million or imprisonment for not more than three years, or both, upon conviction.

As for the company, if convicted, it can be fined not exceeding RM2 million, while for subsequent offences not exceeding RM5 million. - Bernama