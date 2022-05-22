Labuan MMEA detains tanker vessel with illegal foreign crew

LABUAN: A tanker vessel was detained at 14.1 nautical miles off northwest, here, by the Labuan Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) on Saturday.

Its director, Captain Nurdin Jusoh said today that an MMEA boat stumbled upon the tanker vessel when patrolling the area around 10 am.

He said that upon inspection, the crew comprising three Indian and two Indonesian nationals aged between 25 and 42 years were onboard the vessel which had an expired domestic shipping licence (DSL).

“The Indonesian nationals who were without valid travel documents were detained for further investigation while the vessel was towed to the MMEA jetty in Patau-Patau,” he added.

The case is being investigated under the Immigration Act 1959/63 and Merchant Shipping Ordinance (MSO 1952). - Bernama