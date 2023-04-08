Labuan MMEA foils beer smuggling attempt

LABUAN: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has thwarted an attempt to smuggle duty-free alcoholic beverages in the waters off Tanjung Klias Menumbok, Sabah today.

Labuan MMEA director, Captain Nudin Jusoh, said that during a routine patrol of Labuan waters, the agency’s team spotted a suspicious fibreglass boat heading towards Sabah at approximately 3 am.

“The MMEA team immediately approached the boat. However, the suspect managed to flee, leaving behind the smuggled goods,” he said.

Nudin said all the beverages and the boat, worth RM25,000, were seized and taken to the MMEA office for further investigation under the Customs Act 1967.

“The raid’s success was due to continuous patrol operations and cooperation from the public to curb smuggling activities,” he said. -Bernama