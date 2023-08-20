Labuan narcotics cops remanded on suspicion of corruption

LABUAN: The Magistrate’s Court here has granted a five-day remand order on two policemen to facilitate an ongoing investigation into allegations of corruption.

The order was issued by Magistrate Kasyfurrahman Abang Ahmad.

The duo, both aged 42, attached to the Labuan police district narcotics division were apprehended by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) around 3pm yesterday (Aug 19) at the MACC Labuan office while providing their statements.

They are suspected of soliciting and receiving bribes totalling RM3,950 through a series of transactions involving cash deposit machines (CDMs) and online platforms, as inducement to not take action against an individual in connection with a previous drug-related offence.

The transactions took place between September 2022 and March 2023, and the case is being investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009, which makes an offender to be liable to be fined at least 10 times the value of the bribe (whichever is higher), or up to 20 years imprisonment, or both, if convicted. -BERNAMA