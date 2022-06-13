Labuan new ferry passenger fares start June 15

LABUAN: The new ferry boat passenger fares from Labuan to mainland Sabah will be implemented from June 15, said Labuan Holdings Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Mohammad Ridzuan Ibrahim.

He said that Labuan Holdings Sdn Bhd as the Labuan International Ferry Terminal Management, implemented the move as ferry passenger fares from Labuan to Menumbok had not been reviewed for a long time.

He added the move also included the standardisation of the fare from Menumbok, Sabah, to Labuan, to RM15.

“We will start implementing ferry fares from RM13 to RM15 starting June 15,” he told Bernama today.

Ridzuan said the increase in fares was originally scheduled in 2017 but postponed.

“The fare increase was approved by the Sabah Ports and Harbour Department in 2017 but was not implemented. This move is actually not just an increase (in fare) as it is more of standardisation,” he said.

“We have never imposed terminal fees and surcharges to travellers, despite the management company is carrying out a number of manifests (registration of passenger) works,” he said.

However, Ridzuan said, consumers currently only had to pay 50 per cent of the actual price due to the subsidy given by the government for the journey from two Labuan ferry terminals to Menumbok. - Bernama