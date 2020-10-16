Labuan placed under CMCO

PETALING JAYA: The Federal Territory of Labuan will be placed under a conditional movement control order (CMCO) from tomorrow until Oct 30, Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced yesterday.

He said this was necessary due to the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in recent days. “We need to take steps to curb the spread of the infection.”

This makes Labuan the third federal territory to come under a CMCO. On Wednesday, Selangor and the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya came under similar restrictions.

Ismail Sabri said anyone who wished to travel within Kuala Lumpur or Putrajaya is not required to obtain a police permit.

“Kuala Lumpur is considered one district in itself, and so is Putrajaya,” he said, adding that those who wished to travel to other districts would be required to obtain permits.

Application forms can be downloaded from the police Facebook page. The completed forms have to be signed by the officer in charge at the nearest police station.

Ismail Sabri said to stem the spread of the virus, especially from red zones, employees should be allowed to work from their homes if their workplaces are in a different district.

He said standard operating procedures for the movement control order will be maintained. “People living in CMCO areas need not worry about buying goods, and should not resort to panic buying.”

Ismail Sabri said business premises are operating as normal, and supermarkets and wet markets are still open daily.

A total of 390 individuals were detained for ignoring the recovery movement control order yesterday, of which 386 were issued compound fines while the remaining four were remanded.

Ismail Sabri said 23 illegal migrants and three suspected smugglers were also detained under Ops Benteng.

“A task force seized five boats and five vehicles during the operation to prevent the entry of illegals into the country.”

He added 20 santisation operations were carried out in eight states and Putrajaya.