LABUAN: Crime prevention efforts in Labuan are being intensified, with several crime-prone spots selected for the village adoption programme.

Labuan police chief Supt Muhamad Farid Ahmad (pix) said at the moment, two villages under the Temporary Refugee Settlement Scheme namely Kg Kiansam and Kg Muslim had been selected for the programme.

“Engaging with the people in the villages is part of our efforts to combat crime.

“We will not allow these villages to become criminal and drug dens ... we want the villagers to work together with us in addressing the issue of illegal immigrants, drugs trafficking and criminal activities,” he told reporters at the police village adoption programme at Kg Muslim here today.

Through the village adoption programme, police personnel would be stationed at the selected villages within a certain period of time.

Meanwhile, Muhamad Farid said police had detained 179 undocumented immigrants as well as individuals with dubious identification travel documents and having committed drug-related offences in operations conducted since January.

He said all of them were picked up in operations at five hotspots namely Kg Kiansam, Kg Muslim, Gersik, Saguking and Rancha-Rancha. — Bernama