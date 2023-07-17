Labuan police stations need RM9m for upgrading: Sabah Police Commissioner

LABUAN: The four police stations in Labuan need at least a total of RM9 million for upgrading works, said Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun.

He said this valuation was based on a survey jointly conducted with the Labuan Public Works Department.

“Looking at the age of the buildings, it is high time to upgrade the facilities at these police stations,” he said.

Jauteh said some of the stations were built before the country gained independence.

He also said efforts are ongoing to improve ageing facilities in police stations across Sabah and Labuan, including police barracks.

“The upgrading of police barracks in Sabah has been listed for implementation using the RM17.2 million allocated to us.

“For Labuan police barracks, we try to include in the development plan list for next year’s implementation,” he told reporters after witnessing the handing over of duties as Labuan police chief from Supt Ahmad Jawila to Supt Hamizi Halim today.

Jauteh said there are more than 400 personnel in Labuan police stations. -Bernama