LABUAN: Labuan’s container port operator, Labuan Liberty Port Management (Sdn Bhd) has put in place 10 measures to protect its employees and port users against Covid-19 after one of its clients was tested positive for the coronavirus yesterday.

Its chief executive officer Datuk Seri Mohd Alias Abd Rahman said they have taken proactive steps, including social distancing among its staff and port users.

The nine measures taken by the port operator are - fully adhere to the current instructions, enhance infection control measures among themselves and to any individuals doing transactions in the port office and all staffs are required to wear facemask at all times.

All port users and individuals having transaction within the port terminal are also required to wear facemask or their transaction will not be entertained and they will be asked to leave the terminal immediately, all payments to be made via the online system and constantly wear rubber hand gloves when receiving documentation/port manifest.

Staff and port users are also advised to practise a high level of hygiene by applying sanitiser every 20-30 minutes while shipping agents or their representatives must strictly abide the social distancing procedure and not allowed to enter rooms in the port office.

The port operator also said any agents or representatives found to have coughing or flu within the port premise will be ordered to leave the port premise.

“We want all workplace environments to be hygienic and safe for employees and visitors to work in and visit in light of the Covid-19 spread,“ said Mohd Alias.

Four staff of the port operator have undergone Covid-19 test today after one of its clients tested positive for the coronavirus. The staffs would be home quarantined beginning today.

Labuan recorded five new cases of infections yesterday, bringing the total tally to 10 cases as of today. - Bernama