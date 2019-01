LABUAN: Mixed reaction has emerged from the people in the 27 villages on this island over the appointment of the village chiefs.

This is attributed to a list of names, all of whom are new faces, that has gone viral on social media. Several of those on the list are below 40 and two of them are women.

Many villagers have posted comments on Facebook, claiming some of the candidates have no track record and rapport with the villagers and may have difficulty discharging their duties accordingly.

Labuan MP Datuk Rozman Isli said the candidates were nominated by all the Labuan Pakatan Harapan (PH) component party leaders from Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah), Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), Democratic Action Party (DAP) and PH-friendly Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan).

“The nomination is based on a ratio of 9:9:8:1 of nine village chiefs from Amanah, nine from PKR, eight from Warisan and one from DAP,“ he told Bernama.

Many villagers have voiced their concern over the political party quota-based appointments, claiming that they are worried it might create problems as the nominated candidates are not known to the villagers.

The Barisan Nasional (BN)-Umno village heads stopped discharging their duties after the PH took over the government in May, leaving the people in each of the 27 villages (excluding the housing estates) “without the captains”. The contracts of the 27 village heads officially expired in October.

A month before the new school term, many villagers, including residents in the housing estates, faced the difficulty of getting the village head’s verification for the school documentation.

It is learned that the delay in finalising the village head appointments was allegedly due to disagreement among PH component parties over some of the nominated candidates, with certain villages not agreeing with the proposed names.

It is also learned that there has been swapping of candidates at the last minute, resulting in the delay in the appointments.

Labuan Corporation chairman Datuk Seri Amir Hussien, when contacted, said the local authority is still finalising the profiles of the candidates for a final decision.

“We hope we should be able to announce the new village chiefs, the latest, by Jan 10,“ he said.

The appointment of village heads in Labuan is traditionally done by the Ministry of Federal Territories through its agency, Labuan Corporation. — Bernama