LABUAN: Pusat Giat Mara at Kg Rancha-Rancha here has been gazetted as Labuan’s second quarantine centre for patients under investigation for Covid-19, after the Industrial Training Institute (ITI), and will commence operations today.

The up-skill centre was chosen after an assessment was done by the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM), National Security Council (NSC) and the Labuan Health Department recently.

APM Labuan officer lieutenant Marinus Mathius said the centre which has a capacity of 125 beds will be equipped with the necessary facilities for the patients.

“The centre has an integrated operations room, medical operation centre, safety control area and food distribution counter for Social Services Department officials,“ he said after the final preparations and cleaning works at the centre yesterday.

He said the selection of Pusat Giat Mara was in line with the government’s policy of turning public training centres into quarantine centres.

The first quarantine centre at ITI has a capacity of 168 beds and started operations on March 30. -Bernama