Labuan’s strategic plans to make island sustainably competitive, liveable

LABUAN: The Labuan Structure Plan 2040 and the Labuan Local Plan 2040, which are in the final stages of preparation, can ensure that this tax-free island develops into a more sustainable, competitive and liveable federal territory.

Federal Territories Department director-general Datuk Seri Rosida Jaafar said Labuan must be a vibrant island and able to compete with other tax-free islands.

She said Labuan Corporation’s Management Strategic Plan and the Digitalisation Strategic Plan, which are improved every five years, can be a benchmark for improving the efficiency and effectiveness of administration, organisational management, and the development of a sustainable digital ecosystem in Labuan.

“This will enable Labuan Corporation to lead the Federal Territory of Labuan to return to its golden era in terms of governance and development in the run-up to its 50th golden jubilee in 2034,” she said at the opening of the Labuan Corporation and Government Agencies’ Customer Day Programme at the Labuan Financial Park Complex today.

She said Labuan’s strategic location linking Sabah, Sarawak, Brunei and other ASEAN countries gives Labuan a competitive advantage as a viable economic destination in the region.

Labuan, which is an international business and financial centre, has the potential to become a ‘second Singapore’ through the development of the country’s oil and gas and maritime industries, she said.

Rosida said Labuan Corporation will continue the momentum of Labuan’s development through other programmes that focus more on sustainable and inclusive development trends.

“I also call on all parties to join hands in socio-economic development and ensure continuous improvement of infrastructure and services for the benefit of the people of Labuan,” she said. Rosida said this is also in line with MADANI’s concept of readiness for change through the consideration of suggestions from all walks of life for shared prosperity and well-being.-Bernama