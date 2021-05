LABUAN : After over two decades, Taman Muhibbah here is getting a major facelift and set to be transformed into a more liveable area to attract more visitors.

Labuan Corporation chief executive officer Dr Fary Akmal Osman said major upgrading and repair works on the park’s facilities are being implemented.

The RM200,000 facelift, which is being implemented as part of the Labuan Corporation’s beautification development project, is expected to be completed next month.

“Once completed, Taman Muhibbah is expected to become one of Labuan’s prime recreation and entertainment precincts with a cleaner, safer, and visitor-friendly environment,” she told Bernama today.

She said the park which had long been the transit point for hundreds of pigeon would be yet another tourist attraction and surrounding businesses would definitely benefit from increased local and international patronage.

“We are committed to reimagining and restoring Taman Muhibbah, the only park situated in the centre of the town and we’ve made sure that accessibility is at the forefront of the work we are doing.

“The expanded scope of this project will undergo a review by an engineer and we are confident that we will be able to move forward with our plans for this park.

“Taman Muhibbah is the focal point of the neighbourhood (in the town) and the community deserves an accessible, inclusive, and renewed space where they can feel safe and welcomed,” she said, adding that the project would also add new tiles, gazebo, trees, decorations and security lighting throughout the park pathways. Bernama