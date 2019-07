LABUAN: A Labuan senior civil servant was today charged with criminal breach of trust (CBT) amounting to RM33,245.00.

Rizal Siuneh, 40, was charged before Labuan court registrar Haizah Tamin with committing the offence while being entrusted with the money.

He was accused of committing the offence at the Kampung Jawa Labuan Fire and Rescue Department between January and December 2009.

No plea was recorded when the charges under Section 409 of the Penal Code were read and the offence carries a maximum of 20 years’ jail, whipping and a fine.

Prosecuting officer ASP Hasnan Abidin proposed a bail of RM10,000 with two sureties but registrar Haizah set it at RM5,000 with one local surety, and fixed July 25 for mention at the sessions court.

Rizal was detained by Labuan Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief ASP Haslina Hassan on Tuesday on suspicion of abusing his power to make off with government monies (fire extinguisher verification fees). - Bernama