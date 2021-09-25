Labuan sisters make school proud by winning National TikTok challenge

LABUAN: Labuan International School (LIS) students and siblings Jewel Chieng Shao Li and Nathania Chieng Shao Yin have won the TikTok Challenge of “Malaysia: Ekspresi Kemerdekaan” 2021 organised by the Ministry of Education (MoE) during the National Month celebration last month.

Jewel, who is in Year 10, and Nathania, Year 8, bagged RM1,500 for their TikTok video entitled “Malaysia Is Where My Heart Is” under the international school category, and their victory was announced virtually on Sept 16.

The contest, with the theme “Malaysia Di Mataku”, was organised by MoE with the aim of instilling in the young the spirit of patriotism, appreciating the feeling of independence and the country’s progress.

LIS principal Fadlin Aimuni Binting said the judging criteria included the contestants’ creativity, content and editing skills.

“With guidance from LIS’ performing arts teacher and the siblings’ mother Jessica Lee, Jewel and Nathania managed to impress the judges with their singing and dancing to a medley of patriotic songs.

“The students’ video content was interspersed with images of the truly Malaysians, national festivals and cultural delicacies. Undoubtedly, the video, which included picturesque scenes of Labuan, was also promoting Labuan across Malaysia,” she said.

Jewel said National Day is the best day for Malaysians to show appreciation for the country and to work as one for the nation’s betterment.

“Let’s appreciate everything we have and celebrate our freedom ... National Day is the day we pay our respects to our beautiful nation,” she said.- Bernama