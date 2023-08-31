Lacey Elizabeth proud to lead JBPM K9 tracker unit in National Day parade

PUTRAJAYA: The National Day 2023 celebration was extra special for Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) senior officer II Lacey Elizabeth Stanley, as she was given the role to lead the K9 tracker dog squad, in the parade at Dataran Putrajaya today.

Lacey Elizabeth, 42, from Kuching, Sarawak, who was the only female dog handler to participate in the parade, was joined by nine other K9 handlers.

“I am honoured to be given this responsibility, more so because I am the only woman in the unit,” Lacey Elizabeth, who has been with JBPM for 20 years, told Bernama.

Ten K9 sniffer dogs from the Fire and Rescue Department participated in the National Day celebration themed “Malaysia Madani: Tekad Perpaduan, Penuhi Harapan’ (Determination in Unity, Fulfilment of Hope).

The K9 unit is part of the JBPM contingent comprising 249 personnel of all ranks, which also showcased 46 assets in the parade.

Lacey Elizabeth, handles Grouse, an English Springer Spaniel that was involved in the Batang Kali landslide tragedy in Hulu Selangor last year.

Grouse, stole the show at the parade along with other dogs, namely Woody, Tipo, Lady, Sam, Razors, Buddy and Eros, while Frankie and Pop were among the JBPM assets of the STORM unit.

On the challenges she experienced during training, Lacey Elizabeth said all K9 dog handlers had to give in when the animals involved were tired due to the hot weather.

“Dogs should not be exposed to hot weather for a long period because they can get heat stroke,“ said Lacey Elizabeth, who attended a K9 dog handler course in the UK in 2006.

She was satisfied with the discipline of the K9 dogs throughout the training and the dress rehearsal last Tuesday, describing the four-legged hero as the best trainee that are easy to handle.

“I give them 10 stars. After the event ends, the dogs are released at a field in Old Klang Road where it can run around to its heart’s content.

In total, over 19,000 people took part in the National Day parade and procession in Putrajaya, where the event was held for the fifth time.-Bernama