Lack of digital vaccination certificate affects Orang Asli’s daily routine

KUALA LUMPUR: The lack of digital vaccination certificates among the Orang Asli people makes it difficult for the community, especially those in the rural areas of Kelantan, Perak and Pahang to do their daily affairs.

Senator Datuk Isa Ab Hamid (pix) said this was because the existing physical vaccination card issued by the Ministry of Health (MOH) was not accepted in some business premises and government offices.

“When they are fully vaccinated, they will get a vaccination card but when they go to the supermarket or government offices and departments, they are not allowed to enter because they do not have MySejahtera digital certificate.

“This is a problem for the Orang Asli community, they want to buy a mobile phone and register for the app but there is no internet access,“ he said when debating the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) in the Dewan Negara here today.

Isa suggested that the Department of Orang Asli Development be given the permission to issue a vaccination certificate for the community.

Earlier, Senator Fadhlina Sidek asked the government to pay serious attention to the National Mental Health Policy as an important part of public health policy to reduce disparities in all segments of society especially related to access to mental health services.

The Dewan Negara sitting continues tomorrow. — Bernama