Lack of exercise, unhealthy diet may lead to metabolic syndrome disease

SEREMBAN: Lack of exercise and unhealthy diet practices are among the reasons more Malaysians are at risk for metabolic syndrome disease, according to National Heart Institute (IJN) Clinical Cardiology Specialist Dr Lim Kien Chien.

“Most people have become so busy that they cannot find time to exercise and take care of themselves. These all contribute to the risk of metabolic syndrome disease which consists of five components, namely diabetes, hypertension, obesity, high cholesterol and swollen liver.

“In order to reduce the risk of this disease, the people need to reduce their intake of unhealthy food and exercise regularly at least five times a week for 30 minutes per session,“ he told Bernama after the Public Health Talk titled ‘Metabolic Syndrome: The Modern World Killer’ here, today.

He noted that a balanced diet and low calory intake can help reduce the risk of this disease.

“Practice the quarter-quarter-half food portion in your everyday diet, of which a quarter serving of carbohydrates, a quarter of protein and a half serving of vegetables and fruits for normal-sized dishes. Avoid taking sugary food or sweetened beverages, replace it with fruits or vegetables instead,” he advised.

The talk, which was organised by Alpro Pharmacy and Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad as part of the two-day Health Carnival 2019 here, was attended by 100 participants from around Negri Sembilan. — Bernama