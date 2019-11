PASIR MAS: The lack of fencing along the Malaysia-Thailand border in Kelantan has proven to be difficult for the authorities, especially the police in curbing smuggling activities in the state.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Hasanuddin Hassan said this had also made it strenuous for the police to monitor the areas more effectively in efforts to prevent the smuggling of contraband items including drugs.

“As we know, the border in Kelantan stretches over 134 km of land and water, giving rise to hundreds of illegal routes and monitoring them can be very challenging.”

“Over at Padang Besar, Perlis, fencing has been installed throughout the border, but not here,” he said during a town hall session at Dewan Apam Putra here today.

Hassanuddin said apart from the absence of fences, the lack of smart surveillance technologies at the border crossing points too has posed a challenge for the authorities to prevent illicit goods from entering the country.

“When suspects are nabbed they often admit that the illicit goods were brought in through legitimate entry points. As such we need to install high technology systems that could conduct more thorough inspections.

He said the drought season at the beginning of the year and the floods at year end were also a problem as the smugglers would take the opportunity to intensify their activities during these weather conditions.

“During the dry spell Sungai Golok would dry up facilitating cross-border activities for smugglers and during the monsoon season it would be tougher to carry out border patrol along the river,“ he said. — Bernama