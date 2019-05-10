Lack of sporting facilities leaves Labuan sports future in a quandary

LABUAN: More than 50 athletes from Labuan today expressed their frustration over what they described as a lackadaisical attitude of sports authorities both at the local and at the federal level.

They claimed that unlike the lawn bawl athletes who have the Lawn Bawl International Arena, the karate, field and track, silat and swimming athletes had to undergo training in scattered rented premises.

The athletes led by Labuan Aquatic Association chairman Chia Sia Theng disclosed that Labuan swimmers now had to undergo training at daily-paid private owned pools, including at the Labuan Golf Club and Labuan International School.

“Ever since the swimming pool at the Labuan Sports Complex (LSC) was closed since 2014, the development of the sport has been slowing down and this has impeded the local talents to bloom,” he said.

Chia said Labuan swimmers had bagged a total of 276 medals in 16 competitions and tournaments at both national and international levels between 2011 and 2015.

“Our most impressive was at the 5th Labuan Closed Age Group Swimming Competition held in Miri in June 2012 where we won 66 gold, 57 silver and 21 bronze medals,” he said.

Chia said he believed the swimming pool at the LSC could still be used with a major refurbishment.

“But, if the government is willing to provide a piece of land, the association is ready to develop it into a swimming pool for training purposes for the local athletes,” he said.

Meanwhile, Labuan Association for Women’s Affairs (HAWA) chairman Fauziah Datuk Mohd Din said she had visited the running track at the sports complex after being reported by Bernama and admitted that it was already 90% damaged, with cracked polymeric rubber surface, making it unsafe for use.

“Labuan is one of the federal territories alongside Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya. Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had a big plan for Labuan when it became a federal territory in 1984.

“However, the lack of sporting facilities here now clearly shows Labuan has been neglected,” she quipped.

She said there was a public tennis court next to the dilapidated Olympic-sized swimming pool at the complex, but lack of maintenance made it dangerous for players as there were litters and moss and algae growth on the cracked surface.

She said the most significant Labuan sports achievement was karate with a number of its athletes shone at the national and international levels, especially the junior athletes.

“Sadly to note, they have to undergo training at the upper floor of a building with high monthly rental, and I was told most of the athletes have to bear own expenses if they were going for championship outside Labuan.

“I doubt youths in Labuan would be keen to venture into any form of sports looking at the recent state of the sporting facilities,” she said.

Following the publication of the report, Bernama received a WhatsApp reply from the Minister of Youth and Sports Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, assuring that his ministry would reorganise the budget to resolve the sporting facilities issue.

“I have instructed the development division in my ministry to rectify this immediately ... it should not have happened ... thank you for raising the issue ... will update as soon as we reorganise the budget,” he said. — Bernama