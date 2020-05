LANGKAWI: The Langkawi Development Authority (Lada) has drawn-up an Economic Recovery Action Plan, encompassing short, medium and long-term plans to restore the island’s economy which has been adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Its chief executive officer, Dr Hezri Adnan said the plan outlined three key thrusts, namely economic diversity, safe tourism and local culture and sustainability that are supported by 10 implementation strategies.

He said the 10 strategies included support for Covid-19 infection control, mitigating the impact on at-risk population, opening new economic opportunities and rebranding Langkawi as a safe, clean and sustainable destination.

“Lada will promote Langkawi tourism by focusing and implementing fiscal measures to reduce the impact on the private sector,“ he told at a press conference at the Lada Complex here today.

He said the planning and implementation of the plan will be further refined through engagement with Langkawi tourism industry players and local community representatives.

Also present were Hezri’s deputies, Rohaizad Rashid and Zepri Saad. — Bernama