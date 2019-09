LAHAD DATU: The Lahad Datu Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) collected RM150.63 million in tax revenue last year, according to its deputy director-general, Datuk Zulkefli Ibrahim.

He said the amount was expected to increase this year based on several factors, namely the growth of the oil palm industry and shophouse development, he said at the handover ceremony of the Lahad Datu JKDM office here yesterday.

On the other hand, Zulkefli said the Customs Department, as a national economic driver, must implement significant enhancements to strengthen the ability and capacity of the organisation in enhancing the efficiency of the customs service delivery system.

“Therefore, with its new and comfortable office, it is hoped that customs personnel will be able to give quality services, be innovative and meeting the expectations of customers and stakeholders,“ he added.

The Lahad Datu Customs moved into a brand new two-storey building worth RM21.7 million which includes facilities such as loot storage room, seminar halls and a surau.

The project was approved by the Ministry of Finance in 2014 under the 10th Malaysia Plan with a ceiling cost of RM23.38 million. - Bernama