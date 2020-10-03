Lahad Datu people who visited Covid-19 affected districts asked to undergo screening

LAHAD DATU: Police advised the people of Lahad Datu who have been to Tawau, Kunak or Semporna, which saw the emergence of Covid-19 cases recently, to undergo screening tests at nearby health clinics.

Lahad Datu district police chief ACP Nasri Mansor said the call was a measure to prevent the spread of the infection to the community in this district.

“90% of people returning from these districts, especially Semporna, have tested positive for Covid-19. I ask the public to cooperate to contain the infection,” he told reporters at the People’s Housing Project (PPR) in Sapagaya here, today .

Apart from that, during the Targeted Tightened Movement Control Order (PKPDB) Nasri also advised residents of Lahad Datu not to go out of the district except on important business

“If required to go out of the district for an important matter, come to the Lahad Datu district police headquarters (IPD) to make an application and the requirements must be met,” he added.

Nasri said for now, only one person was allowed in a vehicle except in cases of emergency including medical. — Bernama