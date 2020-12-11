Lahad Datu Police urge public to contact NCID hotline on drug matters

LAHAD DATU: Police here want those with information on drug abuse or trafficking activities in the district to come forward and call the NCID Hotline at 012-2087222.

Lahad Datu District Police chief ACP Rohan Shah Ahmad said the cooperation of all parties is needed to combat drug-related crimes in the district.

“From January until now, 761 drug-related cases have been recorded, with 815 individuals arrested.

“During the same period, 3,071.2 grams of drugs worth RM180,706 were seized,“ he said in a statement here, today.

Meanwhile, he said, police have remanded a 52-year-old man for seven days from today in connection with the investigation of a case under Section 39B and 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Rohan Shah said the unemployed man was arrested and three packets of syabu weighing 152.55 grams worth RM22,822.50 were seized in a raid at a water village, Kampung Bakau, at 12.45 pm yesterday. -Bernama