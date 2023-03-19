Lahad Datu Umno division polls marred by fight

LAHAD DATU: The Lahad Datu Umno division delegates meeting at Dewan Sri Perdana here yesterday was marred following a fight believed to be a result of provocation that resulted in two individuals being injured.

Lahad Datu district police chief ACP Rohan Shah Ahmad said in the 2.45 pm incident, one of the injured was identified an Umno employee from the Sabah Umno Liaison Committee Office while the other is a member of the Lahad Datu Division Umno Youth Committee.

”We have already identified the two male suspects aged 33 and 38 who are also Lahad Datu Umno members.

“The case is being investigated under Section 15(3) of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 and Section 323 of the Penal Code,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He also advised the public to stop circulating a video and photos of the incident because the case is still being investigated.

Rohan Shah said police had also asked the organisers to assist in the investigation or contact investigating officer Insp Sophia Thomas Kasau at 013-9392505.

Meanwhile, when contacted by Bernama, Rohan Shah said both suspects had given their statements to the police. - Bernama