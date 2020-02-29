Laid off employees urged to lodge report with Human Resource Ministry

KUALA LUMPUR: Workers who are laid off or have their salaries reduced due to the Covid-19 infection in Malaysia are urged to lodge a report with the Labour Department.

The Human Resource Ministry (KSM) , in a statement yesterday, said the ministry is monitoring the situation, with the Manpower Department making initiative to disseminate information on the matter.

“The information is provided in the form of Dashboard and is accessible on the department’s official website, jtksm.mohr.gov.my,“ said the statement.

The ministry also advised employers to always refer to the Guidelines for Handling Disease-Related Issues including Covid-19 at Work Places that was issued by the Manpower Department on Feb 7 this year.

It said until today, 634 employees, involving 10 employers in three sectors, including tourism, had been laid off or their salaries were cut due to the Covid-19 infection in the country.

Of those who were laid off, 111 of them were for temporary measure, 64 losing their jobs permanently and 459 workers receiving lesser pay, it added.

The states affected are Malacca, involving 369 employees, followed by Selangor (223 people) and Kuala Lumpur (42), while the sectors involved are manufacturing (369 workers), administration and support service (263 workers) and two workers in the tourism and retail sectors. - Bernama