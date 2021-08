KUALA LUMPUR: The late Datuk Seri Lajim Ukin was an experienced politician who contributed significantly in shaping the direction of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), said party president, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Muhyiddin, in conveying his condolences to the family of Lajim, who died early today, said that the passing of Lajim, 66, who was also a member of the Bersatu Supreme Council, was a great loss for him.

“Lajim was a friend, whom I have known for a long time and we served together in the government before. Representing the party and the Perikatan Nasional, I express my deepest appreciation and thanks for his services.

“Let us recite Al-Fatihah (for the deceased). May his good deeds be rewarded by Allah and his soul be placed among the pious,” said the former Prime Minister in a post on his Facebook today.

Lajim, Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia (AIM) executive chairman, who was also a former deputy chief minister of Sabah, died of Covid-19 at KPJ Hospital, Kota Kinabalu, Sabah at 6.23 this morning, according to his wife, Datin Seri Normilah Sion.

A former Beaufort Member of Parliament and Klias assemblyman, Lajim had also served as federal deputy minister in the transport, and housing and local government portfolios.

Meanwhile, the sixth Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, through his social media account, also conveyed his condolences to Lajim’s family members and prayed that Allah would forgive his sins and place him among the faithful. — Bernama