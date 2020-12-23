Lake pollution: DBKL issues compound notice to developer

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has issued a compound notice to a real estate developer working on a site near Taman Tasik Metropolitan Kepong, here following contamination of lake water in the area.

DBKL in a statement today said the compound notice was issued under Section 82 (5) of the Local Government Act 1976.

Based on investigation conducted last Monday (Dec 21), the lake water quality degradation was most likely caused by construction works going on next to the lake area.

“A site inspection found suspended sediments in the lake and dead fish were visible on the water surface.

“The insitu water quality reading revealed the lake water lacked oxygen causing fish kill to occur,“ said the statement.

DBKL has been tossing mud balls into the lake everyday, to control ammonia levels and breakdown any sludge or silt in the water, in efforts to create a clean water environment.

“As a long term solution, we will add a fountain to improve oxygen levels in the lake,“ it said.

Meanwhile in a separate statement, DBKL informed that stern action would be taken against business licence holders who rent out their licences to foreign workers in order to reap profits.

Traders found doing so or paying foreigners to run their business would have their names blacklisted, premises sealed, and licences revoked.

It added that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) through the DBKL Integrity Department (JIT) is constantly monitoring abuse of power among all parties. -Bernama