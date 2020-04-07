Lalamove provides free deliveries to NGOs’ donation during MCO

KUALA LUMPUR: Delivery service provider Lalamove is sponsoring free deliveries worth RM20,000 to facilitate non-governmental organisations’ (NGOs) donation activities to the underprivileged during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

Lalamove Malaysia managing director Shen Ong said the company would like to play their part and help NGOs in continuing their charitable activities following the latest guidelines by the Welfare Department (JKM) that NGOs are restricted to two volunteers during aid distribution and must adhere to the standard operating procedure (SOP) following the National Security Council’s orders.

“With the restricted number of volunteers under the new guidelines, NGOs may face difficulties in moving the goods to and from the donation hubs and we refuse to let delivery complications stand in their way in helping out the underprivileged,” he said in a statement today.

He said the company is able to support many more charitable deliveries during the remainder of the MCO and is encouraging NGOs who require delivery assistance to reach out.

He added that the company has been practising “contactless delivery” as much as possible.

Lalamove has sponsored 163 free deliveries since March 22 that have helped local NGOs deliver essential items to the needy, leveraging on the variety of vehicles in their fleet, including vans and lorries for bulk donations. — Bernama