Lam Thye: Set up emergency SOP at school

JOHOR BARU: The Education Ministry (MOE) have been urged to create a standard operating procedure (SOP) at the schools’ level to face emergency situations in the future.

Social activist, Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye said that the SOP was vital to guide schools, teachers and students to face environmental pollution, as had taken place in Pasir Gudang, Johor recently.

‘’The Education Ministry should discuss with the Department of Environment, National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health Malaysia, Fire and Rescue Department and other ministries and agencies to help set up a SOP to be used for emergencies in schools such as in Pasir Gudang recently,’’ he said.

He was talking to reporters after launching a Primary School Evaluation Test (UPSR) Motivation Camp organised by the Eco World Foundation at the Good Hope Hotel, Skudai, here today.

He said that among the aspects that could be stressed on was the selection of a suitable face mask for students and school personnel as no exposure and knowledge was given prior to this to students, teachers and schools.

On the issue of caning of students, Lee said that the use of the cane should be the last resort by the school to discipline and mould the students.

‘’I feel that counselling is the best choice, but if the cane is needed, it is a last resort and it should comply with the SOP and can only be carried out by the school head and not by any teacher,’’ he said.

He said that in order to avoid the issue of caning from continuing to crop up, MOE should ensure that there were ample disciplinary teachers at schools to help overcome the problem of discipline among students. - Bernama