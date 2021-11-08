Lanang MP proposes withdrawal from EPF Account 1 to cover medical costs

KUALA LUMPUR: A Member of Parliament (MP) has proposed that members of the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) who are having trouble paying the cost of healthcare, be allowed to make withdrawals from Account 1.

Alice Lau Kiong Yieng (PH-Lanang) said that the move could be implemented if EPF members’ savings in Account 2 were insufficient.

“Apart from covering daily needs, the EPF also allows members with health problems to make withdrawals from Account 2 to cover medical costs.

“However, after the three programmes (i-Lestari, i-Sinar and i-Citra) were implemented, most EPF members, especially the B40 group, no longer have savings in Account 2,” she said when debating the Supply Bill 2022 in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Lau said that the government had implemented i-Lestari, i-Sinar and i-Citra programmes to provide additional financial facilities to individuals affected by Covid-19.

In addition, she said that the government needed to speed up the decision to allow the RM10,000 withdrawal of i-Citra on a ‘one-off’ basis to the people in need, because many still hope that the government will increase the EPF withdrawal limit through such a programme.

“However, all this compromises retirement savings, especially i-Lestari, i-Sinar and i-Citra assistance, as each involves the withdrawal of EPF account savings.

“This really affects their lives in old age, the day when they are unable to work or retire,” she said, who also asked the government to state long-term measures to restore the EPF’s retirement savings.

-Bernama