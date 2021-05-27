Lanang MP tested positive for Covid

SIBU: Lanang Member of Parliament Alice Lau Kiong Yieng has been tested positive for Covid-19.

This was disclosed by Lau in a post on her Facebook account today.

“I was tested positive for Covid-19 on May 25 and currently going through quarantine at the designated quarantine centre by the Ministry of Health (MOH) in Sibu,” she said, adding that she was feeling fine at the moment.

Lau said her son who had been in close contact with her had been tested negative but would go through proper home quarantine and have a second swab in the coming days.

She said a representative from DAP would also take all the necessary precautions including helping the Health Ministry to identify and contact those in close proximity with her for further investigation or test if needed.

She urged members of the public who have come into contact with her not to panic but to get tested and continue to take the necessary precautions to avoid the spread of the virus.

Lau also said that her parliamentary service centre would remain physically closed at the moment in accordance with the strict standard operating procedure (SOP) in place in Sibu.

“However, my assistants who have been cleared and have not been in direct contact with me will continue to serve our constituents when there is a need,” she said.

Those in need of immediate assistance from the service centre can contact her assistant Stanley Chiew at 016-8005838. — Bernama