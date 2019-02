MALACCA: A policeman was today charged at the sessions court on seven counts of abusing the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) indent card amounting to more than RM90,000, two years ago.

The accused, Mohd Nur Baderyshah Matasum, 34, however pleaded not guilty after all seven charges were read before Judge Datuk Mohd Nasir Nordin.

Mohd Nur Baderyshah, was accused for abusing the PDRM official vehicle petrol indent card to obtain cash amounting to RM90,422.90 at Stesen Minyak Petronas Kelamak, Alor Gajah near here between March 1 and Sept 30 2017.

He was charged under Section 403 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum jail term of five years and fine as well as caning if found guilty.

Earlier, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) deputy public prosecutor Irwan Shah Abdul Samat proposed bail for Mohd Nur Baderyshah, a lance corporal, at RM70,000 in one surety with additional conditions of surrendering his passport to the court and reporting to Malacca MACC office every month.

Nonetheless, the accused who was represented by counsel Azrul Zulkifli Strok appealed for bail to be reduced as his client had been suspended from duty since he was arrested by MACC and has to support five children as well as his old father.

Judge Mohd Nasir later allowed the accused to go on bail at RM50,000 in one surety for all the charges including the additional conditions of surrendering his passport and reporting himself to Malacca MACC office every month.

The court is set on March 20 for case mention. — Bernama