Lance corporal claims trial to bribery charges

KUALA TERENGGANU: A policeman with the rank of lance corporal claimed trial in the Sessions Court here today to three bribery charges as an inducement not to take action against two men suspected of rape last year.

The accused, Norazmi Afiq Mohd Solleh, 27, from Dungun entered his not guilty plea after the charges were read out to him before Judge Dazuki Ali.

On the first charge, the accused who was attached to the Dungun police station is alleged to have received RM2,500 in cash from a man as an inducement not to take action against two individuals involved in the rape case, at Kedai Makan Hjh Hanisah Bt Taib in Jalan Baru Pak Sabah, Kampung Sura in Dungun at 3.15 pm on May 30, 2021.

On the second charge, Norazmi is charged with receiving RM2,000 in cash from a man for the same purpose at the Sura Gate Night Market Site in Dungun at 9.40 pm on May 23, 2021.

He was charged under Section 17 (a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 which is punishable under Section 24 (1) of the same Act for both charges.

Norazmi Afiq is also charged with soliciting bribes amounting to RM10,000, which is RM5,000 each from two individuals as an inducement not to take action against those involved in the rape case in the Dungun district on May 19, 2021.

This charge comes under Section 16 (a) (B) of the MACC Act 2009 and can be punished under Section 24 (1) of the same act.

If convicted, the accused can be jailed for a term not exceeding 20 years and fined not less than five times the amount or value of the bribe or RM10,000 whichever is higher for each charge.

Judge Dazuki allowed the accused bail of RM5,000 for all charges with one surety and ordered him to report to the nearest MACC office every month besides ordering the accused to surrender his passport to the court.

Remention of the case is set for May 17. — Bernama