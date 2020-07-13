Land broker faces 28 charges over RM1.05m land purchase fraud

KLANG: A land broker today pleaded not guilty in the two sessions courts here against 28 charges of deceiving a company in a deal to purchase a lot of land involving RM1.05 million in losses.

Yap Boon Pin, 45, was accused of cheating Kwang Shen Steel Industries Sdn Bhd into paying RM1.05 million in 28 transactions to him behalf of the land lot owner.

He was charged with committing the offences at the company’s office at Jalan Tiaj 2/5, Taman Industri Alam Jaya, Bandar Puncak Alam between Feb 12 and Dec 21, 2018.

Yap was charged under Section 420 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum of 10 years jail and shall also be liable to whipping and fine.

Prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Nor Suhaili Abu Bakar at two different courts before judges Razali Ariffin and Datuk Ahmad Zamzani Mohd Zain.

Judge Razali allowed the accused bail at RM10,000 for four charges, while Judge Ahmad Zamzani ordered Yap to pay RM117,000 as bail for 24 charges and to surrender his passport to the court and to report to the police station every month.

The courts set mention of case on August 13 for the accused to appoint a lawyer and to submit documents. - Bernama