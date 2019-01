CAMERON HIGHLANDS: The recurring issue of encroachment of state land and forest reserves at the Pos Terisu Orang Asli settlement here, yesterday received the attention of the Deputy Prime Minister during her one-day working visit to the area.

During the visit, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail spent about 30 minutes observing the situation at the affected location, specifically the damage left behind by irresponsible land clearing and the construction of illegal structures on reserved land.

She was briefed by Pahang State Forestry director Datuk Dr Mohd Hizamri Mohd Yasin and Cameron Highlands Land and District Office assistant director Yamin Hafiz.

After the site visit, Wan Azizah attended a luncheon talk with six farmers’ associations in Cameron Highlands before spending some time with the Orang Asli in Sg Ruil, here.

Meanwhile, Yamin, when met, said illegal land clearing in the area had drastically reduced in the last five years after the operation Ops Gading was launched.

He said, however, the issue had recently cropped up again in the area, but the authorities had dealt with it immediately. — Bernama