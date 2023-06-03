Land identified for construction of Pulau Redang, Perhentian fire stations

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has identified suitable sites for the construction of fire stations in Pulau Redang and Pulau Perhentian.

Its director Hassan ‘As’ari Omar said the department had sent an application to the District and Land Offices of Kuala Nerus and Besut to obtain approval and manage related procedures.

“It is understood that the application is currently undergoing approval,“ he said at the Terengganu JBPM headquarters here today.

He said the construction of fire stations in Pulau Redang and Perhentian is necessary considering that these locations have many residents and are exposed to various risks of accidents, especially fire.

“The construction of a grade D fire station is estimated to cost between RM4 million and RM5 million. We hope the construction can be expedited because it is very important for the safety of the residents,“ he added.

Meanwhile, Hassan ‘As’ari said the Terengganu JBPM Red Team is ready to be deployed to Johor if needed to help flood victims in the state. - Bernama