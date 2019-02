IPOH: Structural repairs on the land near Bukit Kledang, here, which had been cleared for illegal cultivation of oil palm, will begin soon, said Perak Mentri Besar Incorporated (MB Inc) chief executive officer Anuar Zainal Abidin.

He said Perak Land and Mines director had ordered the illegal settlers to do the foundation structural repairs to prevent soil erosion in the area.

“They have been instructed to construct drains and replant trees for erosion control on the slopes.

“To ensure the security of the area, MB Inc has also stationed auxiliary police members at the site to monitor the situation,“ he said in a statement here tonight.

He said the order was issued following the discovery of the existence of illegal land exploration activities on the 10-hectare site near Bukit Kledang.

Yesterday, Anuar confirmed the existence of illegal land exploration activities near the hill which is partly owned by MB Inc.

Earlier, Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu called on the people to give time to the state government to restore the land at the affected areas.

He said the government was looking for a solution to rehabilitate the land that has been flattened for oil palm plantation expansion purposes. — Bernama