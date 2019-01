KLANG: Landowners in Selangor who allow their lands to be used as sites for illegal plastic recycling factories now risk having their lands confiscated.

The state executive councillor in charge, Ng Sze Han warned that they risked being issued the 7B notice (which permits confiscation) if they failed to legalise such factories.

He was speaking to reporters after conducting an operation against unlicensed plastic recycling factories in Telok Gong here today. — Bernama