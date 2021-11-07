‘Landas’ season, fear of new Covid-19 variant reasons why GPS prefers to have state election now -Uggah

KUCHING: The coming ‘landas’ (monsoon) season early next year and fear of a possible emergence of new Covid-19 variants are the main reasons why Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government prefer to have the 12th state election now.

Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas (pix) said the decision was also reached after much consultation and deliberation with the relevant authorities.

He said the ‘landas’ season is expected in January and February next year and holding elections during that rainy period will be a herculean task when widespread flooding may happen.

Uggah said the state election too could not wait for the Covid-19 situation to get better in the state.

“Our (Sarawak) Covid-19 cases currently are hovering between 400 to 500 cases daily. The spikes were and are due to the highly infectious Delta Variant.

“And there is no telling a new, even more dangerous variant may not emerge in the future. While we are excited about the election, we must not let our guard down,” he said in a statement, here, today.

On Nov 5, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly has been dissolved effective Nov 3, thus making way for a state election.

Abang Johari said the dissolution was in compliance with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s consent to revoke the Proclamation of Emergency for Sarawak on the same date.-Bernama